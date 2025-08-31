Trending topics:
Steve Sarkisian issues major statement on Arch Manning’s performance in Longhorns’ loss to Buckeyes

Arch Manning made his debut as the starting quarterback for Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns, but it ended in a loss to the reigning champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesHead coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

One of the biggest storylines of this season’s first major College Football weekend was centered at The Horseshoe, where the reigning champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, faced off against the Texas Longhorns. It marked the debut of Arch Manning as the Longhorns’ starting QB — but it wasn’t his best performance. Still, head coach Steve Sarkisian was quick to back his young QB following the game.

True to his style, Coach Sark addressed the media with a serious tone during the press conference. When asked about his quarterback’s performance, he didn’t hesitate to say that he expects him to improve moving forward — just like everyone around him.

“I mean, sure, I always want him to play better,” Sarkisian said when asked if Manning met his expectations. “…And so for Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside. But I’d say let’s finish the book before we judge it. This is one chapter, and we got a long season to go play.”

Manning’s first start as a sophomore was undoubtedly not what many had hoped for, but the words patience and time are two key pillars the coaching staff will rely on as they continue to nurture his talent.

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

The pressure of being the leader

There’s no doubt that Arch Manning has the talent. He’s widely considered a generational prospect, and his future in the NFL seems all but guaranteed — if that’s the path he chooses. However, he’ll need to prove it week in and week out, and his debut as a starter with the Longhorns didn’t quite live up to the expectations.

With Quinn Ewers’ departure, Steve Sarkisian was finally able to name Manning as the team’s starting quarterback — placing on his shoulders the full responsibility of leading the offense and taking command on the field.

Next weekend, Manning will have a prime opportunity at home against San Jose State — a lesser-ranked opponent — to showcase his immense talent and, in some way, start silencing the critics following the loss to the Buckeyes.

