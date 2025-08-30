Arch Manning makes strong self-critique after Longhorns debut loss

It was undoubtedly not the debut Arch Manning expected. Not only in terms of stats but also in the level of play shown. He was defeated with his Texas Longhorns by the reigning champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the QB himself didn’t shy away from taking responsibility.

In a post-game interview following the 14-7 loss at The Horseshoe, Manning was blunt about his performance, making it clear that he needs to improve if he wants to achieve better results.

“Ultimately, not good enough,” Manning said. “Obviously you don’t want to start off the season 0-1. They’re a good team. I thought we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I’ve got to play better for us to win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The talented quarterback finished the game 17-of-30 passing for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception—stats that undoubtedly left him far from satisfied.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a first half pass.

Advertisement

A chance for redemption

After a rocky debut against the formidable Ohio State Buckeyes, Arch Manning now has a prime opportunity for a bounce-back performance. The spotlight remains on the freshman quarterback as the Longhorns return to Austin to face a San Jose State team that is a significant step down in competition.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning receives clear message from Steve Sarkisian after turbulent Longhorns debut

This home opener on September 6th is not just a chance for Manning to pad his stats; it’s a critical moment for him to settle in, build confidence, and demonstrate the poise and decision-making that made him one of the most highly-touted recruits in history.

Advertisement

With the massive pressure of a national title rematch now behind him, this is the ideal scenario for Manning to show that his first-game struggles were simply a case of big-stage jitters and not a sign of things to come.

The toughest debut

While a loss is never what a team hopes for, the Texas Longhorns can take solace in the fact that their season-opening defeat came at the hands of one of the nation’s most formidable teams and a legitimate national championship contender in the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The road ahead appears far more manageable for the Longhorns, with a series of less-daunting matchups on the horizon. This slate of upcoming games—including contests against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston—provides a crucial opportunity for the offense to find its rhythm.

The true test of this team’s resolve won’t be how they perform against the elite, but how they respond and grow against more accessible opponents.