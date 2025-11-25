Cornhuskers AD reveals the main reason why Matt Rhule rejected leaving Nebraska for Penn State

Weeks ago, the college football world was shaken by the news of James Franklin’s dismissal as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. To replace him, the list of potential candidates had Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the top.

Many pointed to Rhule as a candidate to change programs due to his close relationship with the Lions during his playing days. However, this ultimately did not happen, and the coach ended up agreeing to a contract extension with Nebraska.

In a recent conversation with CBS Sports, the Huskers’ athletic director, Troy Dannen, revealed the message sent by Rhule explaining the reasons why he ultimately declined this important offer.

“Matt’s message to me was: ‘I grew up there, I played there, it’ll always be special to me, but Nebraska’s home,’” he said. In this way, the coach confirmed he will stay at Nebraska for what’s ahead.

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Rhule’s numbers at Nebraska this season

Matt Rhule’s third season at the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2025 saw continued progress in the program’s rebuild. As of late November 2025, the team holds an overall record of 7 wins and 4 losses (7-4), with a conference record of 4-4 in the Big Ten.

Statistically, the offense has shown significant improvement, averaging 30.5 points per game (PPG) and 379.5 total yards per game, led by a passing offense that accounts for 242.6 yards per game.

The defense remains a strength, limiting opponents to just 21.5 PPG and 306.3 total yards per game, notably boasting the 2nd-best passing defense in the nation, allowing only 138.8 yards per game through the air. These figures highlight Rhule’s systematic approach, which has secured the team’s bowl eligibility and positioned them for a strong finish.