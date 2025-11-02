Huskers’ QB Dylan Raiola breaks silence with 2-word message after season ending injury

The news was devastating. What initially seemed like just another injury on a college football roster was ultimately confirmed: Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury and will no longer take the field with his Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates.

Still reeling from the events, the talented quarterback spoke out on social media, using a two-word message to convey his feelings about this shocking situation: “God’s Story,” Raiola reflected via his Instagram official account.

Matt Rhule’s team now faces one of its biggest challenges, having to navigate the remainder of the season without its top star, with only a few games left in the regular season.

The news no one wanted to hear

The Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ season has been dealt a major blow, as sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign. Raiola suffered a broken fibula in his lower right leg after being sacked in the third quarter of Saturday night’s loss to USC.

This significant blow immediately ends the College Football season for the starting signal-caller, who had completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards before his exit.

What’s next for Nebraska?

Nebraska’s bowl-eligible season now hinges on its ability to navigate a challenging final three games without star quarterback Dylan Raiola. True freshman TJ Lateef will be thrown into the fire as the Cornhuskers face a demanding road trip to Pasadena next week to take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl, followed by a fierce challenge on the road against Penn State.

The season then concludes with the annual rivalry showdown against Iowa back home in Lincoln. This difficult stretch—featuring two tough road contests and an intense rivalry game—will severely test the depth and resilience of Coach Matt Rhule’s squad.