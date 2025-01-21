After winning the NCAAF championship, Ryan Day's Buckeyes lose a player to the Transfer Portal

The celebration frenzy is still ongoing. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an exciting game and were finally crowned NCAAF champions. Despite this, head coach Ryan Day must already start planning for what’s next, and the most notable news is that he will lose one of his quarterbacks due to the Transfer Portal.

The player who will not continue under Coach Ryan Day‘s command next season and has already committed to a new program is Devin Brown, who served as Will Howard’s backup during this past period.

The news was confirmed by college football reporter Pete Nakos and announced by On3.com via their official X (formerly Twitter) account @On3sports. Brown has committed to the California Golden Bears.

“BREAKING: Ohio State transfer QB Devin Brown has signed with Cal, @PeteNakos_ reports.”

Devin Brown #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball while being chased by Niko Cooper #48 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

During his time with the Buckeyes over the past three years, Brown made appearances in 17 games. Recently, he served as the backup to notable talents such as CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord, and Will Howard.

Will Howard’s excitement after the championship win

Will Howard was one of the standout players of the team, not only in the final but throughout the entire season. After the game, the QB sent a heartfelt message to Ryan Day, Jack Sawyer, and the rest of the Buckeyes following their championship victory.

“I don’t have words they changed my life in more ways that I can say,” Howard admitted after the game, via ESPN. “Coach Day and these guys here completely changed my life. I can’t believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye, there’s nothing like.”

Day reflected on the key play by Smith

Ryan Day knew that the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish would be decided by the small details. One of those key factors would undoubtedly be the opportunities Jeremiah Smith could provide for the Buckeyes.

“If they play one on one on the outside, we are gonna take our shot,” Day said about the play Jeremiah Smith made to seal the deal. “They made a great job of gameplanning us, Will [Howard] made a huge throw, and Jeremiah [Smith] made a huge catch to seal the game.”