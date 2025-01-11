The end of the season for the Texas Longhorns was undoubtedly not as expected, especially after being so close to reaching the much-anticipated National Championship Game. Despite this, the team had moments of great progress, and Matthew McConaughey strongly backed the efforts of Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, and the rest of the team.

It is well known the affection the renowned actor has for the Texas program, visibly present at the home games and even during crucial moments like the playoffs.

The Oscar winner used his official X (formerly Twitter) account @McConaughey to send a strong message of support to the Longhorns players, letting them know they should feel fully proud of what they accomplished throughout the season.

“Hell of a fight tonight men of @TexasLonghorns football. After the pain subsides be sure and love on each other and yourselves for so much that you did so well so much of this year. It was a season to be proud of. Until forever #hookem

@TexasFootball,” he stated.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns and actor Matthew McConaughey react prior to a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Quinn Ewers’ frustration post-defeat

Logically, any loss is always painful for everyone, but last night’s defeat for the Longhorns against Ohio State featured a play by the QB that could have changed the course of the game. Once the game was over, Quinn Ewers made a strong self-critique after the tough loss to the Buckeyes.

“I started drifting away. I thought I was gonna be able to get the ball off before he got there. Obviously, it’s not like I tried to give them the game. But, I saw jack running with the ball down the sideline, and it sucks, man.

“But, he’s a great player, great individual, great person. Like you said, we were roommates when I was up at Ohio State. So it sucks. It sucks. But Jack’s a good player and he made a great play,” Ewers concluded.

The future of Kelvin Banks

The great season carried out by Steve Sarkisian’s team in the NCAAF has led many of his players to consider making the leap and declaring themselves eligible for the upcoming NFL draft.

One of his star players, OT Kelvin Banks, spoke with the press after the game against the Buckeyes and shared his thoughts on what will happen with his future: “I have not made a decision, no,” Banks spoke about whether he will declare for the draft or not.