SEC makes an example of Arch Manning, Texas’ nemesis, with harsh punishment for controversial action

While Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns have struggled so far in the 2025 NCAA season, at least they aren’t in the crosshairs of the SEC. On that note, rivals Texas A&M Aggies have been hit with a hefty fine by the league after controversial plays.

The Aggies managed to keep their unbeaten streak alive in college football. In Week 8 of the 2025 NCAA campaign, Texas A&M defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 45-42. However, celebrations came to an unexpected halt as the SEC handed the Longhorns’ in-state rivals a severe sanction.

“The Texas A&M University football team has been found in violation of the NCAA playing rule governing feigned injuries,” the SEC’s statement read. “This determination was made after review by the National Coordinator of Football Officiating of game video from the Texas A&M football game against the University of Arkansas on October 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Consistent with SEC policy, when the National Coordinator determines a feigned injury has occurred, the SEC is issuing a reprimand to Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and assessing a financial penalty of $50,000 for a feigned injury violation.“

Mike Elko of the Texas A&M Aggies

Advertisement

Crossing off the days

Though both Texas and Texas A&M have much bigger aspirations in college football than a single game, it’s no secret the Longhorns and Aggies would give up a lot for a win over their despised rivals in the biggest state in the nation.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Arch Manning sets record straight on job security amid struggles with Longhorns

On that note, the Lone Star Showdown is already circled in red for both schools. Set to take place during the NCAA’s rivalry weekend on November 28, the matchup could be decisive for both sides.

Advertisement

However, Manning and the Longhorns, as well as QB Marcel Reed and the Aggies, know they can’t get carried away or look too far ahead. In the SEC, teams must give their best effort week in and week out. Any given Saturday isn’t just a marketing phrase—it’s a mantra all schools preach.

One game at a time

Determined to keep their respective win streaks alive, the Longhorns and Aggies are turning their focus onto the upcoming games in their seasons. Manning and Texas will travel to Starkville, where the 4-3 (0-3 SEC) Mississippi State Bulldogs await.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

As for Reed and Texas A&M, their undefeated record will be on the line Saturday night, when the Aggies enter Death Valley in Baton Rouge to take on the No. 20 LSU Tigers. Undoubtedly, this will be the biggest test for Mike Elko and his program so far this year. If the No. 3 Aggies can make it out of Louisiana in one piece, they’ll get a much-needed morale boost heading into the final stretch of the campaign. If not, they could be in for a rude awakening and a downward spiral.