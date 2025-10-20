Steve Sarkisian refutes claims of diminished role with bold message to Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning, and the Texas Longhorns may be winning football games, but they aren’t convincing anybody in the NCAA. Following yet another lackluster offensive production in the 2025 college football season, Coach Sarkisian had to dismiss reports about his job responsibilities being scaled back.

The Longhorns improved their record to 5-2 in the NCAA (2-1 in SEC play). However, the product on the gridiron has far from seen improvements. Following Texas’ 16-13 victory at Kentucky, buzz has grown louder around Sarkisian’s duties, as Manning put on another head-scratching outing.

In college football, it takes two to tango. Quarterbacks can be judged on their production, but the coach calling the plays shares a good portion of the responsibility. As Manning continues to struggle in his first season as Texas’ starting quarterback, many fingers point at Sarkisian, who orchestrates the Longhorns’ offense. On that note, the head coach’s confidence in himself isn’t wavering.

“No, [I won’t give up play-calling,] because that’s why I got hired,” Sarkisian said, via Inside Texas. “I was a really good offensive coordinator. I believe in what we’re able to do. Being a play-caller on offense is one of my strengths. Some may disagree, and that’s okay.”

Arch Manning at Kroger Field on October 18, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Finding the right balance

Coming into the 2025 NCAA season, expectations on Manning and the Longhorns might have been a bit over the top. The sophomore quarterback was called upon to be the next great thing in Austin. He might still turn out to be, but since the campaign began, Texas fans have learned to take things with a pinch of salt.

So far, Manning has looked nowhere near a Heisman Trophy candidate, and the offense has been unable to get going, instead producing by fits and starts. Instead, the Horns have been relying on their defense and special teams to push them through as the offense is unable to find its footing.

“Every year, we have to continually evolve,” Sarkisian added. “There’s going to be years where we’re better on offense than we our on defense. There’s going to be years where we’re better on defense than we our on offense.“

Staying alive

Amid a sea of uncertainties in Austin, the Longhorns must pack up their bags—or not unpack them after the trip to Lexington—as they will travel northeast to Starkville. Texas can’t afford anything other than a win during their visit to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Week 9 of the 2025 NCAA season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

Those who don’t know their history are destined to repeat it. For Manning, Sarkisian, and Texas, awareness is key as they head into Davis Wade Stadium. While signs around town may suggest the Longhorns are in The Hospitality State, they can’t expect any of that when facing the Bulldogs.

The only time Texas traveled to Starkville, the Horns fell 13-6 during the 1991 college football season. This time, it’s up to Manning and company not to stumble over the same stone their predecessors in Austin did.