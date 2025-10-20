NCAAF News: Arch Manning sets record straight on job security amid struggles with Longhorns

Arch Manning knows his production so far in the 2025 NCAA season has been short of expectations. The Texas Longhorns starting quarterback was always cautious in his statements coming into the campaign, but fans set the bar high for him. Seven games into the year, it’s safe to say there are many boxes left to check for Manning.

As the Longhorns gear up for a visit to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Manning knows the spotlight is on him. Texas has won back-to-back games against SEC opponents on the road (vs. Oklahoma in Dallas and against Kentucky in Lexington). However, it seems the burnt orange has won in spite of Manning and the anemic offense, rather than because of them.

Much speculation surrounds Manning and the Longhorns as they play for their lives on every Saturday in the 2025 college football season. A third loss might be all she wrote for Texas and its SEC title and playoff aspirations. Asked whether he fears his job might be on the line, too, Manning delivered a firm message.

“Nah, [I don’t worry at all about losing my job]. I control what I can control,” Manning said during a press conference on Monday. “I work hard during the week, prepare my best, and try as hard as I can on gameday. That’s all I can do.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns against the Kentucky Wildcats

Introspection

The Longhorns struggled to get going all game long against the Kentucky Wildcats. Texas narrowly escaped with the 16-13 win in overtime, making a nail-biting game of an NCAA matchup that had no reason to be so close.

“Obviously, we want to play better offense all around. Myself will be the first to say that,” Manning admitted on Monday. “Really proud of the way we played as a team. Special teams and our defense were incredible. If you look at it on paper, we probably should’ve lost in just about every way. Way to pull out the win.”

Tough night in Lexington

The Longhorns’ offense registered just 179 total yards against the Wildcats during the Saturday night game at Kroger Field. Manning completed just 44.4% of his pass attempts (12 for 27), registering 132 passing yards, and no touchdowns. Luckily, the sophomore quarterback didn’t turn the ball over, though there were some sketchy throws here and there.

Texas struggled against an opponent that no other SEC program seemed to have any trouble handling. Kentucky had previously faced South Carolina and Georgia, conceding 341 and 425 total yards, respectively. For Manning and the Horns, moving the football down the field didn’t come easily. Some of it can—and should—be credited to the Wildcats’ defense and the fact that Kentucky played at home.

Regardless, at some point, Texas needs to take a hard look in the mirror. If they don’t, the Longhorns will only be setting themselves up for failure—and it could result in a rude awakening at the hands of another SEC opponent.