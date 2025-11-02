Sherrone Moore sends clear message amid questions surrounding Bryce Underwood after Michigan’s win over Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines defeated Purdue in Ann Arbor, earning their seventh win of the season. Still, questions continue to arise about Bryce Underwood, the standout player for Sherrone Moore’s team.

It was a close result, 21-16, and many are pointing to the quarterback’s performance, still seen as one of the team’s weakest links. Moore, true to his style, knows there are still things to fix moving forward.

In a postgame press conference following the matchup that gave the Wolverines their seventh championship, Moore spoke about how they must now focus on developing their quarterback’s talent so he can fully showcase his abilities.

“We gotta clean up the things to make him and then everybody else around him has to execute at a high level. The spacing has to be there. Spacing plus timing equals completions.

Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines.

“So you gotta have the spacing too. So it’s not just on Bryce. And when we don’t want to put it, we don’t put out the excuse of always a freshman or there’s freshmen out there. Nobody’s a freshman anymore,” he said.

Focused on what’s ahead

The Michigan Wolverines, currently jockeying for position atop the Big Ten standings, are set to embark on a season-defining final three-game slate. The road trip begins in Chicago with a potentially tricky matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, followed by another critical road contest against Maryland in College Park.

All eyes, however, will be on the final regular-season game: a highly anticipated clash against bitter rival Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines must successfully navigate the two tough road environments before the season-ending rivalry with “The Game” to cement their place in the conference championship picture and College Football Playoff debate.