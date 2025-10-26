Tigers HC Eli Drinkwitz receives key injury update on Beau Pribula following serious setback

The Missouri Tigers are currently one of the most solid teams in college football, but a tough setback in their last game could put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Beau Pribula’s serious injury has been a major headache for Eli Drinkwitz, who will have to rethink his strategy for the games ahead.

In a recent report, journalist Matt Zenitz shared via his official X account (formerly Twitter) the severity of the quarterback’s injury, noting that he will avoid surgery and could potentially return to the field sooner than expected.

“Further testing revealed a bad sprain and ligament damage, but no surgery necessary and there’s maybe even an outside chance he could return during the regular season, sources tell @CBSSports,” the insider reported via @mzenitz.

Hours earlier, the coach had received encouraging news regarding the health of his signal-caller, as it was confirmed that he did not suffer any broken bones—a significant detail given the severity of the injury.

Beau Pribula #9 of the Missouri Tigers.

While it is a tough injury for a player who has been key to the team’s structure, the fact that he won’t have to undergo surgery is a relief for the coach and his staff as they look ahead to the rest of the season.

Confidence placed in Matt Zollers

With star quarterback Beau Pribula sidelined by injury, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz must now fully commit to backup Matt Zollers. The Tigers’ season trajectory hinges on Zollers’ ability to manage the offense and maintain a winning record in the rugged SEC.

The better Zollers performs in the coming weeks, the less pressure there will be to rush Pribula back onto the field. Zollers has the chance to prove he’s more than just a stop-gap, allowing Drinkwitz the vital luxury of prioritizing Pribula’s full health for the stretch run.

Playoff dreams still alive

Despite a painful 17-10 loss to No. 10 Vanderbilt, the No. 19 Missouri Tigers‘ playoff aspirations remain surprisingly intact. The Tigers, now sitting at 6-2, were one goal-line play away from forcing overtime, with the defense holding Vandy’s high-powered offense to its lowest point total of the season.

While the loss creates a tougher road in the competitive SEC, the close nature of the defeat—combined with a top-20 ranking—keeps them firmly in the conversation for a 12-team CFP bid, provided they can win out against a challenging remaining schedule.