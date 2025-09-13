Ty Simpson receives clear message from Kalen DeBoer after Alabama’s big win over Wisconsin

A season-opening loss in this college football campaign brought a wave of criticism toward Kalen DeBoer. However, through hard work and quick adjustments, he managed to turn things around immediately. Led by an outstanding Ty Simpson, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of the Wisconsin Badgers in Tuscaloosa, improving their record to 2–1.

Alabama’s starting quarterback is enjoying a strong run of form and knows he has plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal to fully showcase his talent.

Following the game — which ended in a 38–14 win for the home team — the experienced head coach spoke at the postgame press conference and praised Simpson’s performance on the field.

“He’s really, I think, in the last two games slowed the game down, just stayed within himself, just where his head’s moving, where he’s seeing and going through his read progressions, he’s been so disciplined on it. I think it continues to feed on itself when he stays the course and trusts the guys around him. He doesn’t try to do too much. The reads will take you where the ball needs to go.”

Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

DeBoer also added: “It isn’t a talent question. He can throw the ball where it needs to go, and he’s been super accurate. Unfortunately we dropped a few balls for him at the end and we’re going to need those, but he’s been playing really well the last two weeks. I think he’s risen to the occasion. I think we challenged him last week a little bit and I like where his head’s at.“

Bouncing back from adversity

After a stunning season-opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles that sent shockwaves through the college football world, the Alabama Crimson Tide have quickly silenced their critics. Weathering the initial storm of doubt and media scrutiny, the team has found its rhythm, securing back-to-back decisive victories.

Following a dominant performance against ULM, the Crimson Tide proved they are back on track with a hard-fought win over a quality Wisconsin team. While the early-season stumble remains a talking point, these two wins have shown the resilience and talent of a team that is once again looking like a formidable force in the national championship conversation.

Williams is back

If there was one thing Alabama’s offense needed, it was for their star wide receiver, Ryan Williams, to finally become the player everyone in Tuscaloosa had been waiting for.

“I think he was just hungry to get back out there and do what he does. So this last week he wanted to be better then he was in week one, so he went back to work. It was good to see him and Ty connect,” DeBoer said about Williams.

“Nice to see some easy throws that I think get a guy going, both Ryan and Ty, but also some of those deep sideline throws. Those aren’t the easiest. So they worked extremely hard on those. They were very intentional to make sure the timing of those routes was good all week long in practice, and they went out and executed. Good to see him do his thing. He’s obviously crazy explosive when he’s got the ball in his hands.”