NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama secretly parted ways with key player who turned down Arch Manning’s Texas

Kalen DeBoer confirmed a former teammate of Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide has left the program. Years after choosing Bama over Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns, his journey in Tuscaloosa came to an end. Though two weeks into the 2025 NCAA season, news of his departure had been kept from surfacing.

There’s never a dull day in college football. With programs and storylines in every corner of the nation, the news flow never stops. Now, the spotlight is upon the Crimson Tide, who have work to do to right their wrongs.

The Tide will have to do so without an important element in the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore wide receiver Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton was expected to be a key contributor for Alabama, after barely seeing the field last season. However, the second-year student is no longer on campus.

“Bubba has not been with us for quite a while,” Kalen DeBoer confirmed the wideout’s departure during the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Going into early fall camp.”

Change of plans

Hampton had joined the Crimson Tide after flipping his commitment to the University of Texas, where he could’ve played with Manning. However, his time in Tuscaloosa was far from memorable.

In the 2024 college football season, Hampton appeared in just three games, recording a single reception for six yards. The true freshman opted to redshirt, preserving another year of eligibility at the collegiate level. Now, he’s eyeing his next step in the NCAA. The reason behind his departure remains uncertain, leaving the wideout’s future options unclear.

Quick update

While Hampton could’ve played a bigger role for Alabama, fans in Tuscaloosa are more concerned about the injury status of sophomore stand-out Ryan Williams. After sustaining a head injury during Alabama’s season-opener vs Florida State, Williams missed the action during the Tide’s 73-0 win over UL Monroe.

However, hope remains he’ll be active next Saturday. As DeBoer admitted, the Crimson Tide expects Williams to play when they host the Wisconsin Badgers at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 12:00p.m. ET.

