What happens if Alabama loses or wins against Auburn today, November 29?

Alabama has two very clear outcomes for the game against Auburn, winning will always be better than losing and both options are good for them, especially one related to the SEC Championship.

By Richard Tovar

Kalen DeBoer at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
© Butch Dill/Getty ImagesKalen DeBoer at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Alabama will play the Iron Bowl against Auburn today, and the home team is heavily unfavored to win, especially since they have not been able to defeat Alabama in this rivalry game since 2019. The last five matchups have all resulted in victories for the Crimson Tide.

If Alabama wins the game against Auburn, they will earn direct access to play for the SEC Championship against Georgia, which would be a highly anticipated rivalry clash for the conference title.

However, if Alabama fails to defeat Auburn on the road, they will be eliminated from the Georgia matchup, the Bulldogs will play against Ole Miss, and the Crimson Tide will miss the College Football Playoff. This makes them overwhelming favorites to win the 2025 Iron Bowl.

When was the last time Alabama lost at Jordan-Hare Stadium?

The last time Alabama lost to Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium was on November 30, 2019, in a tightly contested 48-45 road game. Before that, Auburn had won in 2017 against the Crimson Tide, who entered that game ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Between 2000 and 2007, Auburn significantly dominated Alabama, winning seven out of eight games. However, since 2008, they have managed only three wins against the Crimson Tide. The program’s dominance over the Tigers has been evident, with or without Coach Saban.

How many times has Kalen DeBoer won against Auburn?

So far, Kalen DeBoer has only one victory against Auburn. He is one of only four Alabama coaches in history to have secured just one win against them. However, things could change in the 2025 Iron Bowl if he manages to defeat the Tigers, who enter the game with a 1-6 record against SEC opponents.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
