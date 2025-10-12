Hugh Freeze sends blunt message to Auburn players after frustrating loss to Georgia

Trending topics:
Following another defeat for the Auburn Tigers, Hugh Freeze felt compelled to be tougher than usual after losing a heavyweight contest to Georgia, where the coach decided not to hold back his frustration.

By Richard Tovar

Hugh Freeze reacts vs Georgia during the second quarter on October 11, 2025 in Alabama.
© Getty ImagesHugh Freeze reacts vs Georgia during the second quarter on October 11, 2025 in Alabama.

Hugh Freeze watched Auburn lose its third game of the year against an SEC opponent, this time falling to Georgia. Despite some solid defensive moments, the defeat could not be avoided, and Freeze issued a clear warning in his postgame message: the team must stop finding ways to lose.

“I think it’s very clear that we find ways to not win football games and that’s what has to change,” Freeze said after the Georgia game. The coach added a caveat to his players that the locker room has the talent to win games, but certain issues must be corrected.

Before the Georgia matchup, Freeze felt confident: “We felt great about the preparation, felt great about coming into this game, felt like we were going to win the game, and I’m here again feeling like we don’t know how to quite know how to do that.”

At least Freeze underline the need for a comprehensive review to solve the dire situation that has the Tigers sitting at 3-3 overall and 0-3 against conference rivals. He stated they need to examine everything, from coaching decisions to critical play-calling.

Tigers Struggling in the Second Half

For Freeze, something is clearly happening with the defense. He sees the team playing one way in the first half and then failing to replicate that performance in the second half, a pattern that is profoundly affecting how they lose games.

Freeze’s remarks were quite honest. In his third season with the Tigers, it is clear that he understands the problem is deep-rooted. They will have another chance next week against Missouri to try and break out of their current losing streak.

