Where to watch Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky will face against each other for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky online in the US on Fubo]

In a clash that undoubtedly promises to be of high intensity, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to clash with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the CUSA Championship Game at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Entering as slight favorites with a -3.5 spread, the Gamecocks will aim to avenge their recent 19-17 loss to the Hilltoppers on November 30. The high-stakes matchup carries an over/under of 58 points, promising an intense showdown as these conference rivals battle for the title.

When will the Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky match be played?

Jacksonville State take on Western Kentucky this Friday, December 6th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Jacksonville State vs Western Kentucky in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to CBS Sports Network.