Where to watch Ohio State vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2025 Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Ohio State is set to face Texas in the highly anticipated 2025 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, a matchup sure to captivate college football fans across the country. With key information like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming details, viewers will have everything they need to catch every thrilling moment of this marquee showdown.

No. 5 seed Texas Longhorns (13-2) earned their spot after a thrilling 39-31 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day, while the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) pulled off a dominant 41-21 win over top-seeded Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

This marks the first meeting between the two programs since their 2009 Fiesta Bowl clash, where Texas won 24-21 behind quarterback Colt McCoy. Both teams are now focused on securing a place in the national championship game in what promises to be a high-stakes, action-packed matchup.

When will the Ohio State vs Texas match be played?

Ohio State will play against Texas in the 2025 Goodyear Cotton Bowl this Friday, January 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Will Howard of the Ohio State Buckeyes – Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ohio State vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Ohio State vs Texas in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024 college football showdown between Ohio State and Texas, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). You can also catch the action on ESPN.