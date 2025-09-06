Why was Georgia vs Austin Peay suspended today, September 6?

Georgia was winning the game when it was unfortunately delayed due to weather, a situation that benefits neither team but gave Austin Peay a breather, as they were trailing 14-3 at the time.

The Bulldogs reported on X, “Play has been suspended as lightning has been detected within eight miles of Sanford Stadium. Play will resume 30 minutes after the last detected lightning strike.”

During the day, other games were also stopped due to terrible weather conditions for teams along the coast. Clemson also suffered a delay due to bad weather, which could put the lives of both players and fans in danger.

However, this is a normal occurrence for Georgia and other teams that live in areas where storms are a problem. The Bulldogs began their season with a 45-7 win against Marshall, and this game against Austin Peay serves as a preparation before starting against their conference rivals.

When Will the First Game Against an SEC Team Be?

The Bulldogs are set to play an SEC team on September 13. The game will be against the Volunteers in Knoxville, marking the first road game of the 2025 season for Kirby Smart and his team. After that, they will play Alabama at home in a highly anticipated matchup.

Parson of Austin Peay is hit by Cole of Georgia on September 6, 2025 in Georgia.

This season could be very good for the Bulldogs. They have a quarterback in Gunner Stockton who was very good in his debut, but he received some criticism from Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central against Austin Peay for not looking comfortable behind the offensive line.

“Gunner Stockton looks uncomfortable behind this OL, but I can’t blame him. His starting LT just let a man go without appearing to see him. This OL is without a lot of bodies today… This is also Austin Peay. Block the man in front of you,” Coffey wrote on X.