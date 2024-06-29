Jamaica will face Venezuela in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Jamaica and Venezuela will clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage.

This game does not hold enormous importance for either team since their fate has already been decided. On the Jamaica side, they have been eliminated regardless of the result, following their 1-0 defeat against Mexico and 3-1 loss to Ecuador. For them, this game is merely to complete their participation in the Copa America.

The situation is different for Venezuela. With their great 1-0 victory against Mexico, they secured their qualification regardless of the result against Jamaica. However, it is important for them to finish as group leaders to avoid facing the leaders of other groups. To achieve this, they only need a tie.

When will the Jamaica vs Venezuela match be played?

Jamaica and Venezuela face each other in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Sunday, June 30th, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Bobby Reid of Jamaica – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Jamaica vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Venezuela in the USA

Venezuela, already qualified, face Jamaica, which will seek to close its participation in Copa America 2024 in the best possible way.

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing choice this summer in the USA, showcasing the continent's best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.