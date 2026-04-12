Has Justin Rose ever won the Masters Tournament?

Justin Rose has never won the Masters Tournament, despite coming painfully close on multiple occasions. The Englishman has been one of the most consistent contenders at Augusta National over the past decade, but the green jacket has remained just out of reach.

With several deep runs and near-misses, Rose’s history at the Masters is defined by how close he has come to finally breaking through. His best finishes include runner-up performances in 2015, 2017, and 2025.

In two of those cases, the tournament was decided in a playoff, adding even more drama to his pursuit. Rose fell to Sergio Garcia in 2017 after a tightly contested duel, and again came up short in 2025 when Rory McIlroy edged him out in another playoff. Those defeats only reinforced how narrowly he has missed out on one of golf’s most prestigious titles.

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Can Justin Rose win the 2026 Masters?

Yes. Justin Rose can win the 2026 Masters as he has a made an impressive charge in the final round. He’s currently in first place. It’s going to be a tremendous finish with names like Cam Young, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in the pursuit.

How many Majors has Justin Rose won?

Justin Rose has won one Major in his career. It was the 2013. U.S. Open at Merion. Rose has also been very close to winning The Open finishing second twice (2018 and 2024).