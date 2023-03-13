Colombia take on Great Britain at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Colombia vs Great Britain online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Colombia and Great Britain meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The British were humiliated by their Canadian cousins. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Colombia vs Great Britain online free in the US on FuboTV]

Colombia had a tough game against the Mexicans, that game ended 5-4 in favor of the Colombians, that was the first victory in Pool C.

Great Britain have two losses in the standings and that puts them very close to elimination, but the good news is that Great Britain still have two games left.

When will Colombia vs Great Britain be played?

Colombia and Great Britain play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13 at Chase Field in Arizona. The British need to win this game to continue dreaming of the next phase of the tournament.

Colombia vs Great Britain: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Great Britain in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Colombia and Great Britain at the Chase Field in Arizona on Monday, March 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).