Israel take on Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Israel vs Dominican Republic online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Israel and Dominican Republic meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The Israelites won against an underdog, but after that victory they were punished by a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Israel is the other underdog team in Pool D together with Nicaragua, they won one game and lost another recent one against Puerto Rico 0-10.

The Dominican Republic were helpless against Venezuela in what was their first WBC game in 2023, but the Dominicans did win a recent game against Nicaragua 6-1.

When will Israel vs Dominican Republic be played?

Israel and Dominican Republic play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14 at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The Dominicans still have a lot to prove as so far they have a win against an underdog.

Israel vs Dominican Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Israel vs Dominican Republic in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Israel and Dominican Republic at the LoanDepot Park in Florida on Tuesday, March 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).