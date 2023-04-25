Kansas City Royals take on Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix. The visitors are desperate to get out of the bottom but things are getting complicated. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Royals won a series on the road during the first week of the current season, between April 7 and 9 they won two of three games against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks lost a long series against the Padres 1-3, but prior to that series they had won one against the Cardinals 2-1 in what was their only winning series so far on the road.

When will Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Wednesday, April 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The home team has a good record and knows that the visitors are going through a bad time.

Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:40 PM

CT: 8:40 PM

MT: 7:40 PM

PT: 6:40 PM

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports, MLB.TV.