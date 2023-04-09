Los Angeles Dodgers will visit San Francisco Giants for the 2023 MLB regular season game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

San Francisco Giants will play against Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a game between two teams that are on a losing streak: both have lost their last two games and will seek to return to victory in this game. On the one hand there will be the local San Francisco Giants, who will play their third game at home, a condition in which they are having a bad run: they are 0-2.

That is why they will look for their first home victory and try to improve their record, which is currently 3-5. But for that they must beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, who by the way have a negative record as visitors, 1-2. They will look to improve in that aspect, as well as improve their record, which is currently 5-4.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park, San Francisco, California will take place this Monday, April 10 at 9:45 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 PM

CT: 8:45 PM

MT: 7:45 PM

PT: 6:45 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants

This 2023 MLB regular season game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

