New York Yankees take on Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The visitors aren't leading the division, but they do have a good record. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Yankees lost Game 1 of the series against the Orioles 6-7, making it the first loss for them playing on the road in 2023.

The Orioles have a winning record of 4-3 after winning the series opener against the Yankees, prior to this series at home they had won a series on the road against the Rangers and lost one against the Red Sox.

When will New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles be played?

New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, April 8 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The home team has the advantage, but the visitors have enough offensive power to win.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV.