Nicaragua take on Venezuela at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Nicaragua vs Venezuela online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Nicaragua and Venezuela meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Nicaraguans are already eliminated, this could be an easy game for the Venezuelans. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Nicaragua couldn't do anything in a group full of favorites such as Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. They have a record of 0-3 overall.

Venezuela won two key games against the Dominican Republic 5-1 and another recent one against Puerto Rico 9-6. In the most recent victory the Venezuelans allowed 5 runs in what was a loss of focus while they had a big winning margin.

When will Nicaragua vs Venezuela be played?

Nicaragua and Venezuela play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. It is likely that this game ended over 10+ runs in favor of Venezuela.

Nicaragua vs Venezuela: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Nicaragua vs Venezuela in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Nicaragua and Venezuela at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Tuesday, March 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).