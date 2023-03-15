United States take on Colombia today at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game for free in the US.

United States and Colombia meet today in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The Americans need to win to prevent another team from stealing their spot. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

United States surprisingly lost a game against Mexico 5-11, that loss forces them to win this game to prevent Canada from stealing their second spot in the standings.

Colombia have only one win and two losses, they need a miracle to advance to the next phase and it is unlikely that Colombia will play in the quarter-finals.

When will United States vs Colombia be played?

United States and Colombia play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15 at Chase Field in Arizona. The host team has the players to win this game against an underdog.

United States vs Colombia: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch United States vs Colombia in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, United States and Colombia at the Chase Field in Arizona on Wednesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Depotes (Español).