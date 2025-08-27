NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes clear statement on Anthony Volpe amid hitless slump

The New York Yankees secured a 5-1 series win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, led by Giancarlo Stanton, who drove in all five runs in a historic return from injury. Yet, the spotlight also fell on shortstop Anthony Volpe, who went hitless once again, leaving fans and analysts wondering if the young infielder could turn around his early-season struggles.

Despite the continued slump, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remained resolute in his assessment of Volpe, praising his effort and potential while emphasizing the natural ups and downs of a developing player. Boone pointed to moments of near-success, including a flyout clocked at 106 mph that would have cleared the fences in most parks, as evidence that Volpe is not lacking in talent.

The shortstop’s current statistics are below expectations, with a .206 batting average and a .669 OPS. But Boone highlighted that Volpe has shown consistent improvement when given regular playing time and that early-season slumps are not uncommon for young players adjusting to Major League pitching.

Can Volpe rebound from his early-season slump?

Boone was candid about the challenge, noting, “He hits one 106 to the wrong part that last at-bat. I thought (he) got some good swings off. Out in front of the breaking balls from Gore,” according to the Associated Press.

Anthony Volpe fields a hit against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He added, “He’s very capable. I think the biggest thing for him here in the first few seasons of his career is the ups and downs, the peaks and valleys offensively. So it’s just continuing to work really hard at being more consistent.”

Volpe has historically thrived after the All-Star Break, posting stronger numbers in the second half of each season. This suggests that patience and consistent plate appearances may be the key for him to regain his offensive rhythm.

Next steps

The Yankees will continue to monitor Volpe’s performance closely in the coming games, hoping the shortstop can regain form and contribute more consistently. With the upcoming matchup against the Nationals, fans will be watching to see if Volpe can convert potential into results.

