Aaron Judge wants to play in next WBC: How will Team USA build around him?

Aaron Judge made it clear he is ready to play again for Team USA in the next World Baseball Classic. However, looking ahead to the next tournament, other players could emerge as options in the outfield spot he usually handles. That means the roster may need to be built around him.

The report came from Underdog MLB on X (@underdogmlb). “Aaron Judge said he wants to participate in next WBC and 2028 Olympics.” The news comes as a surprise to some, considering Judge was not at his best at the plate in the last tournament, especially in the final against Venezuela.

Judge finished the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a .222 batting average. In the final, he was held hitless and struck out three times. Throughout the knockout stage, he struggled at the plate. He recorded just one hit in the semifinal against the Dominicans, along with one hit and one run against Canada.

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The most viable option for Judge

If Team USA builds a roster around Judge for the next WBC, likely in about three years, he will be 36 years old. It is unclear if the New York Yankees will still use him regularly in the outfield by then. As a designated hitter, he could be more productive for Team USA, a role he has already handled at times in New York.

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If Kyle Schwarber, who served as Team USA’s DH in 2026, is not available for that role in the future, Judge could take over that spot. He could easily fit into the top three or four spots in the batting order and provide solid production.

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In 2025, Judge spent some time as a DH with the Yankees, although he admitted it was not easy. “It’s brutal. I’m a ballplayer. I want to play both sides of the ball. I want to be out there making plays on defense, helping my team out. I know hitting is important, but I feel like I can impact the team on both sides. I can’t wait to be back out there.”

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Given that Judge hits well against both right-handed and left-handed pitching, with averages of .328 and .341 respectively, he remains a strong option at the plate against any arm. Still, as he has said himself, playing in the outfield also adds value for Team USA. He showed during the WBC that he has a strong arm capable of making throws to second and third base.