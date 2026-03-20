Phillies rotation looks solid even without Zack Wheeler

The Philadelphia Phillies will begin the 2026 season without Zack Wheeler, but with the recent announcement of the team’s rotation for the first weeks of the year, including Jesús Luzardo in a key spot alongside Aaron Nola, it appears they still have what it takes to get off to a strong start.

Matt Gelb reported on X (@mattgelb) how the rotation will be lined up. “Phillies will go Sánchez, Nola, Luzardo, Walker, Painter to begin the season.” Now the focus shifts to analyzing the numbers of each pitcher and how strong this group can be without Wheeler.

Last season, Wheeler started three games in April for the Phillies, and the team won two of those. In May, he was again a key factor, helping the Phillies win four of the five games he started. Not having him for the first two months of the season will be a challenge, but the team believes it has the arms to fill that gap.

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Phillies rotation numbers

Cristopher Sánchez also had a strong April last season, winning three games and losing just one. He finished the year with what stands as his best performance so far, posting a 2.50 ERA and a 13-5 record. He made 32 starts, one more than in 2024, which had already been considered one of his best seasons.

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Aaron Nola, who recently pitched for Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, is another arm expected to help offset Wheeler’s absence. Last season he started the third game of the year, but the Phillies lost to the Washington Nationals. It was a tough year overall for him, finishing with a 5-10 record, but there is expectation of a bounce back in 2026.

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Jesús Luzardo is clearly one of the most important pitchers on the staff. He finished last season with a 3.92 ERA and a 15-7 record, his best numbers so far with the Phillies. His top years overall came earlier, with a 3.32 ERA in 2022 and a 3.58 ERA in 2023 while pitching for the Miami Marlins. His projection for 2026 is at least an 11-8 record with a 4.04 ERA, according to Baseball Reference.

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Taijuan Walker, a 13-year MLB veteran and now in his third season with Philadelphia, is expected to improve in 2026. Last year was not his best, finishing 5-8 with a 4.08 ERA, but he still contributed across 34 games. Andrew Painter is expected not only to make his debut, but to quickly adjust as part of the rotation, with a projected 3.52 ERA for the 2026 season.