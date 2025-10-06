Aaron Judge’s surprising reaction as Yankees fall 0-2 to Blue Jays

Aaron Judge had to endure yet another blowout loss for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. If Game 1 was painful, the 13-7 loss in Game 2 was even worse, but Judge maintained that the situation isn’t as dire as it seems because these kinds of swings are common in the postseason.

When a reporter asked Judge if he was shocked the Yankees were down 0-2 in the series, he simply replied, “It’s the postseason, anything can happen,” referencing his unwavering belief that his team can still rally.

Judge conceded that the Blue Jays’ offense “exploded” against Fried but highlighted that the Yankees at least managed to scratch across some runs. He maintained faith in the team, concluding that the focus upon returning to New York must be to score first.

Judge refuses to panic as Yankees face elimination

Judge isn’t backing down despite the Yankees’ 0-2 hole, reminding everyone that this team has battled through adversity before. With calm confidence, he pointed to their resilience during the Wild Card and late-season push, insisting they just need to “play our brand of baseball” and keep the pressure on.

“We’ve been doing it all year long,” Judge said after Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2. “We’ve had our backs up against the wall and been in some tough spots. In the Wild Card Series, we lost the first one and played two elimination games. It’s kind of what we did even at the end of the year.”

“We were chasing the division. We were out there and had to win every single game going down to the wire. So just get back to playing our brand of baseball, put the pressure on them, and anything can happen.”

