Trending topics:
MLB

Aaron Judge’s surprising reaction as Yankees fall 0-2 to Blue Jays

One more loss and they’ll be eliminated, but for Aaron Judge, that’s not the prevailing reality. He doesn’t view the New York Yankees’ 0-2 situation as grave, nor does he see the Toronto Blue Jays as an insurmountable threat to the team.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during Game 2 vs the Blue Jays on October 05, 2025 in Toronto.
© Getty ImagesAaron Judge reacts after striking out during Game 2 vs the Blue Jays on October 05, 2025 in Toronto.

Aaron Judge had to endure yet another blowout loss for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. If Game 1 was painful, the 13-7 loss in Game 2 was even worse, but Judge maintained that the situation isn’t as dire as it seems because these kinds of swings are common in the postseason.

When a reporter asked Judge if he was shocked the Yankees were down 0-2 in the series, he simply replied, “It’s the postseason, anything can happen,” referencing his unwavering belief that his team can still rally.

Judge conceded that the Blue Jays’ offense “exploded” against Fried but highlighted that the Yankees at least managed to scratch across some runs. He maintained faith in the team, concluding that the focus upon returning to New York must be to score first.

Advertisement

Judge refuses to panic as Yankees face elimination

Judge isn’t backing down despite the Yankees’ 0-2 hole, reminding everyone that this team has battled through adversity before. With calm confidence, he pointed to their resilience during the Wild Card and late-season push, insisting they just need to “play our brand of baseball” and keep the pressure on.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

“We’ve been doing it all year long,” Judge said after Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2. “We’ve had our backs up against the wall and been in some tough spots. In the Wild Card Series, we lost the first one and played two elimination games. It’s kind of what we did even at the end of the year.”

“We were chasing the division. We were out there and had to win every single game going down to the wire. So just get back to playing our brand of baseball, put the pressure on them, and anything can happen.”

Advertisement
2025 MLB playoffs: TV Schedule, format and bracket

see also

2025 MLB playoffs: TV Schedule, format and bracket

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Max Fried gets honest after tough loss vs Blue Jays and shares Yankees’ mentality for Game 3
MLB

Max Fried gets honest after tough loss vs Blue Jays and shares Yankees’ mentality for Game 3

Big Papi’s hilarious message to Derek Jeter on how the Yankees can survive Game 3
MLB

Big Papi’s hilarious message to Derek Jeter on how the Yankees can survive Game 3

Red Sox legend David Ortiz offers unforeseen support to NY Yankees’ player ahead of Game 2 vs Blue Jays
MLB

Red Sox legend David Ortiz offers unforeseen support to NY Yankees’ player ahead of Game 2 vs Blue Jays

Josh Allen sends subtle message of frustration to Bills teammates after loss to Patriots
NFL

Josh Allen sends subtle message of frustration to Bills teammates after loss to Patriots

Better Collective Logo