Alex Bregman issues warning to rivals despite Cubs’ slow start to regular season

With the Chicago Cubs stumbling out of the gate this regular season, Alex Bregman was asked to address the team’s lackluster performance. Rather than making excuses, the veteran third baseman issued a warning to the rest of the league regarding the untapped potential within the clubhouse.

“I think everybody knows in here that we can play a lot better baseball, and we will,” Bregman told reporters, speaking shortly after the Cubs dropped their series to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ahead of the series finale, Bregman remained outwardly confident in the team’s long-term outlook. His poise comes at a time of significant external uncertainty regarding the franchise’s ability to turn the corner in the coming weeks.

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Beyond their on-field struggles, the Cubs are bracing for the worst as top prospect Cade Horton deals with a troubling injury. Horton joins a growing list of sidelined arms that includes Matthew Boyd, who is currently stationed on the 15-day Injured List.

ALEX BREGMAN TIES THE GAME IN THE NINTH pic.twitter.com/MmqC9NbkrW — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

What explains the Cubs’ slow start?

The primary culprit behind Chicago’s sluggish start is undoubtedly the injury bug. With rotation staples like Horton, Justin Steele, and Boyd all hampered, the Cubs have been forced to lean heavily on Shota Imanaga and Edward Cabrera, arms that are beginning to show the strain of an overextended rotation.

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Furthermore, the Cubs have lacked traditional power at first base following a major blow to the roster: cornerstone Tyler Austin underwent knee surgery. His replacement, Michael Busch, has struggled mightily in the early going, limping to a .125 batting average.

Offensive woes haven’t been limited to the corners. While Nico Hoerner has been a bright spot, slashing .326 with a .970 OPS, the rest of the lineup has failed to follow suit. The lack of production from Busch and Dansby Swanson has hampered the offense, allowing the Milwaukee Brewers to widen their lead in the NL Central standings.

Bregman’s early-season slump

If the Cubs are to emerge from this funk, they will need Bregman to find his rhythm. Despite launching two home runs, the high-profile acquisition has struggled to find holes in the defense, scuffling through a 12-for-54 start with only three runs scored.

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Currently slashing .207/.281/.328 with a meager .609 OPS, Bregman has yet to set the tone for the Chicago offense. While his recent comments suggest a turnaround is imminent, there is growing concern within the fan base as the team looks for a spark to ignite the rest of the roster.