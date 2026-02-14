Trending topics:
MLB

Alex Cora makes something clear about Masataka Yoshida amid rumors of his departure from the Red Sox

Alex Cora hopes to have Masataka Yoshida on the roster for the upcoming MLB season with the Boston Red Sox.

By Matías Persuh

Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesMasataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox.

MLB is at a crucial stage of preparation, and the vast majority of teams are aiming to be in the best possible shape for Opening Day. The Boston Red Sox are no exception, still facing uncertainty over whether Alex Cora will be able to count on Masataka Yoshida from the start of the season.

Yoshida’s short-term future with the Red Sox remains uncertain, although the manager is well aware of the immense talent the Japanese star possesses. In a recent conversation with the press, Cora did not hold back in praising the outfielder.

I think it’s too early to talk about playing time, [but Yoshida] is one of the best hitters on the team,” Cora said. “We’ve got two Gold Glovers out of the five; when they play, they’re going to play the outfield. From there, we have to decide, but like I said, it’s too early. We’ve got a lot of work to do in the upcoming weeks, months.”

He’s a quality hitter… man at third and less than two outs, he cashed in 13 times [last season]. We didn’t do that [well] as a team,” he also added. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best hitters we have. He was healthy in August and September and he proved to everybody he’s the type of hitter we envisioned when we signed him.”

Alex Cora

Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox.

Perhaps these strong statements from Alex Cora to the press will finally tip the scales, and Masataka Yoshida will remain a Red Sox and be able to join his teammates at Fenway Park.

What’s next for Yoshida?

Masataka Yoshida currently finds himself at the center of persistent trade rumors as the Red Sox deal with a roster logjam and his $37 million remaining contract over the next two seasons.

While Boston has reportedly explored “salary dump” scenarios—potentially attaching prospects or cash to move him—his limited defensive range and $18.6 million annual salary have made finding a suitor difficult.

As of mid-February 2026, Yoshida is considered “completely healthy” and remains on the roster, admitting to the press that the concept of frequent trade speculation is a new experience for him.

