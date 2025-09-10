Anthony Rizzo makes bold admission about trade to the NY Yankees from Cubs

Anthony Rizzo, the former standout for both the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, made an appearance in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers. Unfortunately for Rizzo and the fans at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers put on a lackluster performance, falling to the Tigers in a lopsided 12-2 defeat.

Despite the on-field struggles, Rizzo brought smiles to fans’ faces. The recently retired star, who hung up his cleats in 2024, was seen enjoying a beer and interacting with fans when featured on the jumbotron, sparking nostalgia on social media as fans reminisced about the day he boldly announced his departure from the Cubs to join the Yankees.

During a recent interview on the “Glory Daze” podcast, Rizzo reflected on the pivotal moment he was traded to the Yankees and its significance. “Professionally, getting traded to the New York Yankees was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Rizzo stated.

Rizzo elaborated, “I cherished my time in Chicago, but I truly matured in New York City. In Chicago, there was almost a level of comfort, knowing the routine, the support staff, everything. Moving to New York forced me to regain my footing and remind everyone of my capabilities.“

Rizzo reflects on his Yankees tenure

For Rizzo, donning the Yankees pinstripes was more than just a career move; it was an opportunity for personal growth. Re-adjusting to a new environment in the MLB spotlight allowed him to connect with his true potential, a sentiment he shared during the interview.

“Earning that respect again was thrilling. Joining a clubhouse with stars like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole, I felt the need to prove why I belonged,” Rizzo reflected on his tenure with the team.

Rizzo’s impact with the Yankees

Rizzo, who was one of the premier hitters during his Cubs tenure, faced challenges replicating that success in New York. Over 370 games with the Yankees, Rizzo recorded 315 hits, 60 home runs, 172 RBIs, and scored 192 runs.

With a slash line of .234/.326/.409, Rizzo made concerted efforts to adapt during his four-year stint in New York, though his impact was not as decisive as expected. Now retired and watching from the stands, Rizzo hopes to provide support as the Yankees chase their playoff aspirations.

