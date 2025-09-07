Cody Bellinger reportedly makes bold statement about his future with the NY Yankees

Cody Bellinger has been one of the most impactful acquisitions for the New York Yankees this year. After successful stints with the Chicago Cubs and an impressive tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger possesses the credentials to join any franchise of his choosing.

As Bellinger approaches free agency, a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed insight into the player’s aspirations for the upcoming season. Bellinger has expressed specific criteria for his next team, whether it be the Yankees or another organization.

“Bellinger told me the other day that he wants to play for a winner, that’s his only prerequisite,” Heyman reported. This declaration is likely to apply pressure on both the Yankees and other interested teams, as Bellinger is eager to add a World Series trophy to his collection.

Bellinger’s future with the Yankees remains uncertain, despite his impressive performance thus far with the Bronx Bombers this season. The outcome of the Yankees’ current campaign could play a pivotal role in determining whether Bellinger remains with the team and continues to receive their support.

Bellinger’s career in focus

Bellinger made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2017 and immediately left an indelible mark by earning National League Rookie of the Year honors. This illustrious start suggested he might become one of the premier hitters in the league. Further cementing his legacy, Bellinger captured the NL Most Valuable Player award two years later and contributed significantly to the Dodgers’ World Series triumph, the sole championship title of his career thus far.

After a six-year tenure with the Dodgers, Bellinger transitioned to the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, his postseason ambitions with the Cubs were stymied as the team failed to secure a playoff berth, a disappointing chapter for such a talent.

Currently, Bellinger dons the pinstripes of the New York Yankees, where expectations are high. The Yankees aim to clinch at least a Wild Card spot, and Bellinger’s performance could be pivotal in driving the team back to the World Series, a stage they reached just last year. His ability to deliver key plays at crucial moments might be the catalyst the Yankees need to elevate their postseason aspirations.

