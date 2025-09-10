Anthony Rizzo’s net worth: How much money does the Chicago Cubs legend have?

Anthony Rizzo’s story is stitched into the soul of Chicago baseball. A first baseman defined by loyalty and grit, his career reflects more than home runs or trophies—it embodies the spirit of a franchise and a city that embraced him fully.

After years of unforgettable moments, he chose to close his playing days with the Chicago Cubs. His retirement marks a fitting homecoming, a celebration of leadership and the bond he built with fans at Wrigley Field that endures forever.

Stepping away from the diamond, he begins his next chapter as a Cubs ambassador. His influence extends beyond the MLB, ensuring his presence will inspire future generations and preserve a timeless legacy.

What is Anthony Rizzo’s net worth?

Few numbers capture the arc of a career like net worth — but for Anthony Rizzo, that figure tells only part of the story. As of mid-2025, Sportskeeda pegs his net worth at around $27 million, a reflection of steady success on and off the field.

Anthony Rizzo looks on during the American League Championship Series in 2024. (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This sum stems from years of peak performance at first base, highlighted by All-Star nods, Gold Gloves, and a signature place in Cubs lore. But it also whispers of Rizzo’s off-field footprint, symbolized by local endorsements.

Net worth is a snapshot, not the whole portrait. It frames lessons in stewardship: how talent, public trust, and giving back intersect in the long game of reputation—something his story illustrates beyond the blinding lights of big contracts.

What was Anthony Rizzo’s salary with the Chicago Cubs?

In 2013, Anthony Rizzo locked in a pivotal seven-year extension with Chicago worth $41 million, including a $2 million signing bonus—an investment that underpinned a decade of both production and identity for the franchise.

By the time the Cubs picked up his option for the 2021 season, he was earning $16.5 million. Later, with the Yankees, his annual salary hovered around $17 million, backed by a $40 million guaranteed deal over two years.

These headline numbers tell a deeper truth. In baseball’s economic ecosystem, they mark the trust a franchise places in a player’s character, leadership, and consistency. They also trace an arc from rising prospect to franchise anchor.

Anthony Rizzo’s career earnings

Eagle-eyed fans know that net worth and career earnings aren’t interchangeable—but career earnings themselves tell a powerful story. By mid-2025, his total salary earnings across MLB reportedly surpassed the $120 million mark.

Anthony Rizzo tips his cap after a tribute video was played on the video board in 2024. (Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

That figure tallies across multiple stages: his breakout with the Cubs, the extension of his prime years, and his later Yankees contract. Added up, it reflects a career that never skimmed the surface, but remained firmly among the financial leaders at first base.

More than a tally, those earnings chart a journey—from survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma to World Series champion to enduring presence in clubhouse culture. The numbers matter—but the legacy behind them matters more.

Anthony Rizzo’s endorsements in MLB

Off-field, Anthony Rizzo’s footprint extends into brands that echo his values—like State Farm, Sony, BodyArmor and Chicago’s beloved Buona Beef. Each partnership reflects both visibility and community alignment.

In Chicago, “the Rizzo Way” isn’t just a sandwich—it’s a charitable model: every order helps fund his foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research and families facing hardship.

Endorsements are often transactional, but in his case, they read like a story of reciprocal respect: between player, fans, and community. It’s where influence becomes stewardship, and presence becomes promise.

Anthony Rizzo’s investments

Anthony Rizzo’s financial acumen extends well beyond the baseball field. As of mid-2025, he has diversified his portfolio through various business ventures and investments, reflecting a keen eye for opportunities outside of sports.

One notable aspect of his investment strategy is his involvement in private equity. He serves as a Managing Director at Areté Capital Partners, bringing over twenty-five years of experience in operational and commercial management, as well as corporate strategy.