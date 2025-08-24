Anthony Volpe confirms when he’ll return to Yankees after being out of the lineup

Anthony Volpe had to admit what many expected would be reported: he will be out of the lineup for the series against the Nationals starting August 25. However, he also revealed when he plans to return to the New York Yankees lineup.

With Volpe returning on Tuesday, the Yankees will need Jose Caballero to cover shortstop. Caballero contributed an RBI and finished with a .232 batting average in the recent game against the Red Sox, which makes him a good option for the team right now.

The errors committed by Anthony Volpe are what led the team to make the decision, which Aaron Boone had hinted at earlier with a vague response about whether the shortstop would remain in the lineup. This news comes as no surprise to fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volpe Has Been Here Before

It’s worth noting that Volpe has been in this situation before, having been removed from the lineup for a period earlier in the season. That break gave him some room to breathe, and he returned in better form, but he unfortunately fell back into a slump. It’s probable that resting will help him once again.

Advertisement

Despite his struggles, Volpe is the third Yankee with the most RBIs this season, with a total of 65, trailing only Cody Bellinger (75) and Aaron Judge (92). He is also second on the team with 4 triples, one fewer than Bellinger.

Advertisement

The Yankees Have Caballero

The shortstop position obviously needs to be well-protected, and for that, the Yankees have Jose Caballero. He has so far proven to be good at what he does, and he recently contributed an RBI in three at-bats during the win against the Red Sox.