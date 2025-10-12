Besides Bryan Woo, how many pitchers will the Mariners use against the Blue Jays in the ALCS?

Bryan Woo will be one of the pitchers defending the mound for the Seattle Mariners — one of their key weapons against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS. But alongside him, the team will carry 13 other pitchers. It may sound like a big number, yet the Mariners aren’t taking any chances when it comes to having enough arms for a series that could get complicated.

Among those 13 pitchers are, of course, rotation starters like Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby. But the group also includes Eduard Bazardo, who has been one of Seattle’s most reliable relievers this season. Bazardo posted a 2.52 ERA across 73 regular-season appearances and holds a 4.50 ERA in five postseason games so far.

Fans are excited about Woo’s return, as he gives the rotation a much-needed boost. He missed the early playoff games, and this will mark his first career postseason appearance. Woo’s regular season was impressive — 15–7 with a 2.94 ERA over 30 starts, setting several personal bests along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariners pitchers for the ALCS:

Eduard Bazardo

Matt Brash

Luis Castillo

Caleb Ferguson

Logan Gilbert

Emerson Hancock

Luke Jackson

George Kirby

Bryce Miller

Andrés Muñoz

Gabe Speier

Carlos Vargas

Bryan Woo

When could Woo take the mound against the Blue Jays?

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Woo is expected to be available around Game 3 vs Blue Jays, “Woo likely won’t pitch until midway through the series, but he is expected to be put on the ALCS roster,” said Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.

Advertisement

Woo isn’t the only new addition for the ALCS

The Mariners also added Miles Mastrobuoni to the roster in a move that didn’t surprise many but should give Seattle more infield depth. This will also be Mastrobuoni’s first postseason appearance in his four major league seasons. The 29-year-old hit .250 this year — his best average so far in his career.