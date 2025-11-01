Trending topics:
MLB

Blue Jays’ confirmed batting order for World Series Game 7 vs Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays are determined to finish the job and win the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, relying on their best hitters to strike early and try to get to Ohtani within the first five innings.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
George Springer looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series on October 29, 2025, California.
© Getty ImagesGeorge Springer looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series on October 29, 2025, California.

The Toronto Blue Jays will once again have George Springer as their designated hitter for Game 7, despite the veteran still appearing to deal with some discomfort on his right side when batting. Nathan Lukes will hit second in the batting order for the World Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There aren’t many changes to Toronto’s lineup for Game 7, except for Addison Barger moving up ahead of Daulton Varsho. Barger will hit fourth after batting sixth in Game 6, a deserved bump considering he’s hitting .476 against the Dodgers in the World Series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains in the third spot, giving the Blue Jays a reliable power threat in case Springer or Lukes reach base. Guerrero’s ability to drive in runs could once again prove crucial for Toronto.

Advertisement

Blue Jays’ confirmed batting order vs Dodgers

Among all Toronto hitters, the best average against Shohei Ohtani belongs to Nathan Lukes, who’s hitting a remarkable .667 against the Japanese ace with two hits in three at-bats. Springer ranks second, batting .467 in 15 at-bats with seven hits and two home runs off Ohtani.

PlayerPosition
George SpringerDH
Nathan LukesLF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.1B
Bo Bichette2B
Addison BargerRF
Alejandro KirkC
Daulton VarshoCF
Ernie Clement3B
Andres GimenezSS
Max ScherzerSP
Advertisement

However, Springer has also struck out more times against Ohtani than any other Blue Jays hitter in the Game 7 lineup, a total of five strikeouts. Six of his teammates have struck out three times each against Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7

see also

Shohei Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7

The Blue Jays will look to score early against the Dodgers, much like they did in Game 4 when facing Ohtani. In that matchup, Toronto led 2–1 by the third inning and built a six-run advantage by the seventh, ultimately winning the game.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win Game 7?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Dodgers’ confirmed batting order for World Series Game 7 vs Blue Jays
MLB

Dodgers’ confirmed batting order for World Series Game 7 vs Blue Jays

Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7
MLB

Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7

Scherzer’s stats vs Dodgers ahead of World Series Game 7
MLB

Scherzer’s stats vs Dodgers ahead of World Series Game 7

Lamine Yamal breaks silence about breakup with Nicki Nicole, denies infidelity rumors
Soccer

Lamine Yamal breaks silence about breakup with Nicki Nicole, denies infidelity rumors

Better Collective Logo