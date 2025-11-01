Blue Jays’ confirmed batting order for World Series Game 7 vs Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays will once again have George Springer as their designated hitter for Game 7, despite the veteran still appearing to deal with some discomfort on his right side when batting. Nathan Lukes will hit second in the batting order for the World Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There aren’t many changes to Toronto’s lineup for Game 7, except for Addison Barger moving up ahead of Daulton Varsho. Barger will hit fourth after batting sixth in Game 6, a deserved bump considering he’s hitting .476 against the Dodgers in the World Series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains in the third spot, giving the Blue Jays a reliable power threat in case Springer or Lukes reach base. Guerrero’s ability to drive in runs could once again prove crucial for Toronto.

Blue Jays’ confirmed batting order vs Dodgers

Among all Toronto hitters, the best average against Shohei Ohtani belongs to Nathan Lukes, who’s hitting a remarkable .667 against the Japanese ace with two hits in three at-bats. Springer ranks second, batting .467 in 15 at-bats with seven hits and two home runs off Ohtani.

Player Position George Springer DH Nathan Lukes LF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Bo Bichette 2B Addison Barger RF Alejandro Kirk C Daulton Varsho CF Ernie Clement 3B Andres Gimenez SS Max Scherzer SP

However, Springer has also struck out more times against Ohtani than any other Blue Jays hitter in the Game 7 lineup, a total of five strikeouts. Six of his teammates have struck out three times each against Ohtani.

The Blue Jays will look to score early against the Dodgers, much like they did in Game 4 when facing Ohtani. In that matchup, Toronto led 2–1 by the third inning and built a six-run advantage by the seventh, ultimately winning the game.

