MLB

Shohei Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7

The Dodgers are aiming for a perfect Game 7 and will deploy Shohei Ohtani to try and deliver a surprise blow to the Blue Jays, but it must be noted that he has limited World Series pitching experience.

By Richard Tovar

Shohei Ohtani looks on after striking out vs the Blue Jays on October 31, 2025, Ontario.
Shohei Ohtani knows what it’s like to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, and he will get another chance in Game 7 after losing to them in Game 4, his first career postseason loss as a pitcher.

Despite being a dangerous hitter and a skilled pitcher, Ohtani lacks significant pitching experience in the postseason. This could prove to be a considerable advantage for the Blue Jays, who have primarily faced pitchers with established World Series experience so far.

During the 2025 regular season, Ohtani did not pitch against the Blue Jays, but he did take the mound in 14 games for a total of 47 innings pitched, posting a 2.87 ERA and allowing only three home runs. He has also demonstrated his pitching talent very well throughout the current postseason run.

Shohei Ohtani stats vs Blue Jays

Ohtani’s pitching statistics against the Blue Jays are almost non-existent. Were it not for Game 4 of the 2025 World Series, he would have only one other appearance against them, but he actually has three total appearances, thanks to two games he pitched as an Angels player against Toronto during the 2022 regular season.

GamesERAStrikeoutsIPRecord (decision)
33.2025191-2
World Series 2025 ring value: How much is the MLB championship ring worth?

World Series 2025 ring value: How much is the MLB championship ring worth?

In how many postseason games has Ohtani pitched?

Ohtani has pitched in a total of four postseason games so far. His first was a Game 1 victory against the Phillies in the NLDS, which ended in a tight 1-0 score. His second postseason pitching appearance was against the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS, another victory. As previously mentioned, Game 4 of the World Series was his first loss, and now he will have the opportunity to pitch in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Dodgers lose a top hitter

With Ohtani on the mound, the Dodgers are losing a key hitter who holds a .500 average against Max Scherzer, a dangerous loss. While they gain a great pitcher, they simultaneously lose a player who has contributed a respectable .254 average in the 2025 postseason, with 16 hits in 63 at-bats.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
