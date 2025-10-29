Blue Jays manager John Schneider reveals key turning point in victory over Dodgers

John Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays have expressed immense satisfaction following their performance in Game 4 of the World Series. In a marathon match that tied the record for the longest game in the event’s history, stretching over 18 innings, the Blue Jays demonstrated resilience and signaled their determination not to back down against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the game, manager Schneider identified a pivotal moment that secured the Blue Jays’ victory, leveling the series at 2-2. “Vladdy’s swing was monumental,” Schneider stated. “A sweeper aims to force pop-ups, in my opinion, and Vlad’s swing was of the highest caliber.”

Schneider continued: “Given all the accolades surrounding Shohei Ohtani, with him on the mound today, Vlad’s swing was crucial. It sparked our momentum. Although Shohei continued to rack up strikeouts, that swing signaled a quintessential Blue Jays rally. Vlad’s swing changed the game for us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This pivotal moment in the third inning was crucial for the Blue Jays, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s swing was not only significant for narrowing the score to 2-1 but also for achieving this against an opponent of Ohtani’s caliber, who has consistently showcased exceptional pitching prowess this season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Guerrero Jr.’s impressive postseason performance

If there was one aspect die-hard Blue Jays fans eagerly anticipated this season, it was Guerrero Jr.’s stride into the postseason spotlight, and he has indeed proved his mettle in pursuit of a championship title with Toronto. His commitment to excellence shines brightly following his contract extension with the Dodgers.

Advertisement

see also Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes his stance clear in rivalry with Shohei Ohtani after World Series Game 4 win vs Dodgers

Guerrero Jr.’s stellar statistics further underscore his integral role in Toronto’s postseason success. With 14 RBIs, 7 home runs, 26 hits, and 16 runs in 62 at-bats, Guerrero Jr. is paving the way for what could potentially be a World Series triumph for the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

Schneider’s take on Bo Bichette’s return

Although Bo Bichette has not been a dominant force for the Blue Jays this postseason, his manager Schneider, remains optimistic about his contributions in the World Series.

“I’ll never count Bo out against anybody with a bat in his hand, at any point in the calendar year,” Schneider remarked to the media about Bichette’s anticipated impact for the Blue Jays, particularly as they face the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Advertisement