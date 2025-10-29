Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes his stance clear in rivalry with Shohei Ohtani after World Series Game 4 win vs Dodgers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered a decisive response to Shohei Ohtani in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series, helping the Toronto Blue Jays even the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guerrero’s two-run home run in the top of the third inning gave Toronto a lead it would hold in a 6-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays had been waiting for a moment like this. After Ohtani’s historic performance in Game 3, where he reached base nine times, Guerrero stepped up to shift the momentum back to Toronto. His homer came off Ohtani on the mound, emphasizing the high-stakes clash between two of baseball’s premier talents.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider underscored the impact of Guerrero’s swing: “It’s easy to write Ohtani versus Guerrero. To us, it’s Toronto versus Los Angeles, but that swing was huge,” he said, via MLB.com. “After last night and all the recognition that went into Shohei individually, then he’s on the mound today, it’s a huge swing from Vlad. It’s a huge swing to get us going.”

Guerrero reflects on Ohtani rivalry

The rivalry between Guerrero and Ohtani took center stage during Game 4, highlighting not only the scoreboard impact but also the competitive respect between the two stars.

Both players have immense admiration for one another, and Guerrero acknowledged the rivalry in his own words: “I respect Ohtani a lot, and I know basically that myself and him, we are the talk of the Series, but when we are between those two lines, we’re competing. I mean, it felt good that tonight I could hit that homer against him.”

Blue Jays poised for series decider

Toronto now heads into a best-of-three stretch with momentum, just two wins away from claiming its first World Series since 1993. Guerrero’s leadership and performance continue to elevate the team, particularly in the absence of George Springer, who missed Game 4 due to right-side discomfort.

With Guerrero and Ohtani facing off, the series’ intensity has reached its peak, and the Blue Jays are poised to capitalize on the momentum heading back home for Game 6. But first, the Blue Jays have to play Game 5 in LA.

