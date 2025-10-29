Trending topics:
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes his stance clear in rivalry with Shohei Ohtani after World Series Game 4 win vs Dodgers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. spoke about his rivalry with Shohei Ohtani following the Toronto Blue Jays’ win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a two-run home run.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a two-run home run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered a decisive response to Shohei Ohtani in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series, helping the Toronto Blue Jays even the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guerrero’s two-run home run in the top of the third inning gave Toronto a lead it would hold in a 6-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays had been waiting for a moment like this. After Ohtani’s historic performance in Game 3, where he reached base nine times, Guerrero stepped up to shift the momentum back to Toronto. His homer came off Ohtani on the mound, emphasizing the high-stakes clash between two of baseball’s premier talents.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider underscored the impact of Guerrero’s swing: It’s easy to write Ohtani versus Guerrero. To us, it’s Toronto versus Los Angeles, but that swing was huge,” he said, via MLB.com. “After last night and all the recognition that went into Shohei individually, then he’s on the mound today, it’s a huge swing from Vlad. It’s a huge swing to get us going.”

Advertisement

Guerrero reflects on Ohtani rivalry

The rivalry between Guerrero and Ohtani took center stage during Game 4, highlighting not only the scoreboard impact but also the competitive respect between the two stars.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Both players have immense admiration for one another, and Guerrero acknowledged the rivalry in his own words: “I respect Ohtani a lot, and I know basically that myself and him, we are the talk of the Series, but when we are between those two lines, we’re competing. I mean, it felt good that tonight I could hit that homer against him.”

Bryce Harper reveals how he felt after Dave Dombrowski questioned his future with the Phillies

see also

Bryce Harper reveals how he felt after Dave Dombrowski questioned his future with the Phillies

Blue Jays poised for series decider

Toronto now heads into a best-of-three stretch with momentum, just two wins away from claiming its first World Series since 1993. Guerrero’s leadership and performance continue to elevate the team, particularly in the absence of George Springer, who missed Game 4 due to right-side discomfort.

Advertisement

Survey

Who has the edge in the ongoing Guerrero vs. Ohtani showdown?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

With Guerrero and Ohtani facing off, the series’ intensity has reached its peak, and the Blue Jays are poised to capitalize on the momentum heading back home for Game 6. But first, the Blue Jays have to play Game 5 in LA.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Ohtani delivers simple message to Dodgers after World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays
MLB

Ohtani delivers simple message to Dodgers after World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays

Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider sends ‘friendly’ reminder to Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers after Game 3
MLB

Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider sends ‘friendly’ reminder to Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers after Game 3

Ohtani sends clear message after Freeman's 18th-inning walk-off in vs Blue Jays
MLB

Ohtani sends clear message after Freeman's 18th-inning walk-off in vs Blue Jays

Mike Tomlin's Steelers have reportedly made important trade
NFL

Mike Tomlin's Steelers have reportedly made important trade

Better Collective Logo