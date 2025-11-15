Trending topics:
MLB

Blue Jays reportedly showing interest in Ronald Acuña Jr’s former teammate to boost their bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays want the best arms available for their bullpen next season, and one of those could be a former Ronald Acuña Jr. teammate who has 11 years of experience in the league.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesRonald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.

The Toronto Blue Jays had very few problems with their bullpen last season, in fact, they performed quite well. Now, however, they are reportedly targeting veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias, who has played with Ronald Acuña Jr. on the Atlanta Braves since 2022.

Advertisement

According to a report from Francys Romero, the Blue Jays have set their sights on the Caribbean pitcher. “According to sources, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a strong suitor for Cuban reliever Raisel Iglesias,” Romero wrote on X.

This is more than just a rumor regarding Iglesias, who appeared in 70 games for the Braves last season. Toronto is genuinely looking to add the arm to their roster: “Toronto is actively pursuing the veteran right-hander as they look to reinforce the back end of their bullpen,” Romero confirmed in his report.

Advertisement

Iglesias’ solid 11-year career

Aside from playing alongside Acuña Jr. in Atlanta, Iglesias’ career has been relatively strong for a reliever who debuted with the Reds in 2015 and stayed there until 2020. He owns a 2.90 career ERA across 600 games and has accumulated 253 saves. With the Braves recently, he had his highest-game season, appearing in 70 games and recording 57 games finished, a career high.

Advertisement

Iglesias’ ERA last season was 3.21, his highest since 2019, but overall, his numbers have been consistently good. In 2024, he posted a 1.95 ERA across 66 games, indicating his form has remained strong during his tenure with the Braves.

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

see also

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

Another arm for the Blue Jays bullpen suggests two things: first, that Toronto is seeking a way to avoid relying solely on two or three good relievers, aiming instead for maximum talent so their rotation starters are well-supported; and second, the desire to prevent late-inning collapses.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Blue Jays can easily match Edwin Diaz’s reported contract demand
MLB

Blue Jays can easily match Edwin Diaz’s reported contract demand

Blue Jays linked to former Jose Altuve teammate for 2026
MLB

Blue Jays linked to former Jose Altuve teammate for 2026

Blue Jays' Bichette reportedly draws multiple MLB suitors amid positional flexibility
MLB

Blue Jays' Bichette reportedly draws multiple MLB suitors amid positional flexibility

Is Nico Iamaleava playing today for UCLA vs Ohio State Buckeyes?
College Football

Is Nico Iamaleava playing today for UCLA vs Ohio State Buckeyes?

Better Collective Logo