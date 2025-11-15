Blue Jays reportedly showing interest in Ronald Acuña Jr’s former teammate to boost their bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays had very few problems with their bullpen last season, in fact, they performed quite well. Now, however, they are reportedly targeting veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias, who has played with Ronald Acuña Jr. on the Atlanta Braves since 2022.

According to a report from Francys Romero, the Blue Jays have set their sights on the Caribbean pitcher. “According to sources, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a strong suitor for Cuban reliever Raisel Iglesias,” Romero wrote on X.

This is more than just a rumor regarding Iglesias, who appeared in 70 games for the Braves last season. Toronto is genuinely looking to add the arm to their roster: “Toronto is actively pursuing the veteran right-hander as they look to reinforce the back end of their bullpen,” Romero confirmed in his report.

Iglesias’ solid 11-year career

Aside from playing alongside Acuña Jr. in Atlanta, Iglesias’ career has been relatively strong for a reliever who debuted with the Reds in 2015 and stayed there until 2020. He owns a 2.90 career ERA across 600 games and has accumulated 253 saves. With the Braves recently, he had his highest-game season, appearing in 70 games and recording 57 games finished, a career high.

Iglesias’ ERA last season was 3.21, his highest since 2019, but overall, his numbers have been consistently good. In 2024, he posted a 1.95 ERA across 66 games, indicating his form has remained strong during his tenure with the Braves.

Another arm for the Blue Jays bullpen suggests two things: first, that Toronto is seeking a way to avoid relying solely on two or three good relievers, aiming instead for maximum talent so their rotation starters are well-supported; and second, the desire to prevent late-inning collapses.

