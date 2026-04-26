Carlos Mendoza now part of troubling NY Mets history not seen since 1983

Carlos Mendoza is currently under the microscope as the New York Mets navigate a historic slump that has left the franchise reeling. The team’s inability to generate offense has reached a breaking point, leading to one of the most frustrating opening months in the history of the organization.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale on X, the Mets’ 9-18 record represents their worst start through 27 games since 1983. Nightengale also noted that the club has been shut out or held to a single run in nine games so far, a dismal mark that currently leads the MLB.

Despite the heavy pressure and rumors of potential replacements, former NY Mets GM Jim Duquette casts doubt on Alex Cora replacing Carlos Mendoza at this time. Mendoza himself addressed the crisis on April 26, stating that the struggles are fixable but admitted, “That’s not a good showing. We’ve got to fix it.”

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The worst seasons in Mets history

The 2026 season is beginning to mirror the dark days of 1962 and 1993, two years where the Mets struggled to maintain even a shred of competitive relevance. This current 9-18 stretch is particularly jarring given the high payroll and expectations, as fans haven’t seen this level of offensive futility in over four decades.

Jake adds to our lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/CQD60hSzFt — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2026

If the pitching continues to falter alongside a stagnant lineup, Mendoza’s job security may become the primary storyline of the summer. While he maintains the locker room’s respect for now, the reality of a 12-game losing streak and a historic lack of run support often leads to a change in the dugout.

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With the team on pace to finish well below .500, the front office will soon have to decide if Mendoza is the right leader to steer them out of this hole. For a fanbase used to “Amazin'” highs and lows, this current dive into the record books is a nightmare they are desperate to wake up from.