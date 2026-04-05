Brandon Valenzuela to debut as Blue Jays deal with Alejandro Kirk injury

Brandon Valenzuela is set for a golden opportunity in the majors. Like Alejandro Kirk, he was born in Mexico, and with Kirk currently dealing with a thumb injury, the door is open for the young catcher to make his MLB debut on Sunday, April 5 against the Chicago White Sox.

Valenzuela has spent eight seasons developing in the minors, and as the Toronto Blue Jays await clarity on whether Kirk will require surgery, they need to move quickly to evaluate who can handle duties behind the plate. Losing more games than expected early in the season could quickly become a problem.

The report on Valenzuela’s debut was shared by Hazel Mae on X, who has also been covering the difficult stretch for Brendon Little and how manager John Schneider plans to help the reliever improve, something that could indirectly benefit Valenzuela as well.

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Two catchers for the Blue Jays

Valenzuela won’t just get a chance to play in the majors, he could also see time in the upcoming home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Monday, April 6. For now, Toronto will carry two catchers, with Tyler Heineman joining him on the active roster as Kirk’s replacement.

Brandon Valenzuela is a name to remember. He's one catcher injury away from being a very important piece to the Blue Jays roster puzzle. He's an *ELITE* defensive catcher that can play a big league role today.



This, is a very nice swing. 105.3 MPH off the bat. pic.twitter.com/cGm2z95kOF — Damon (@Damon98_) February 24, 2026

“Blue Jays now have two switch-hitting catchers on their active roster, and it sounds like both Tyler Heineman and Brandon Valenzuela will be used regularly. ‘I think it’ll be a pretty even split,’ John Schneider said,” wrote Ben Nicholson-Smith on X (@bnicholsonsmith).

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At the very least, Schneider now has two options. Heineman, who recently took responsibility for the team’s back-to-back losses, is the more experienced of the two, with prior MLB time and familiarity within the organization.

Still, Valenzuela enters in strong form despite the tough circumstances. During spring training, he hit .304 with seven hits in 23 at-bats, including a home run and five RBIs, while striking out just seven times. His minor league career average sits at .242, showing steady offensive potential.