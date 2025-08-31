Bryan Woo set to get new veteran teammate to help the Mariners

Bryan Woo is doing well with the Seattle Mariners this season, holding a 2.95 ERA and a 12-7 record. Now, he’ll get another arm for the bullpen to help starters like him, as the Mariners have signed veteran Nick Anderson, who had a short stint with the Rockies this year.

Joel Sherman reported on X that Anderson will get another opportunity this season, which has been brief for him. “Veteran reliever Nick Anderson, who appeared in 12 games with the Rockies this season, has reached an agreement with the Mariners.” He will now join a team that, at the very least, has a better record than the Rockies.

During his time with the Rockies, Anderson posted a 6.14 ERA in the few games he played. It was the second time in his career he has appeared in so few games in a season, with the fewest being six games with the Rays in 2021.

Does Anderson Have Playoff Experience?

Yes, Anderson does have some playoff experience. He has appeared in 14 total games, all with the Rays. The furthest he got with the team was the 2020 postseason and World Series, where he pitched a total of 14.2 innings for a 5.52 ERA.

Nick Anderson delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Blue Jays on August 6, 2025 in Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Although his playoff experience isn’t extensive, he has a solid six years of regular season experience with a 3.43 career ERA and has given up only 23 home runs in all those years of work on the mound. Last season with the Royals, he pitched in 37 games and left a 4.04 ERA.

The Mariners could benefit from a pitcher like Anderson who has had relatively good numbers recently. The team’s bullpen has done a clean job of containment, and a fresh arm could be perfect for a tough month like September.

