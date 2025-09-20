Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh offers unexpected advice to Clayton Kershaw

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, had a surprising message for Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw. Harbaugh advised the pitcher to “give it two more years,” encouraging him to reconsider his retirement plans.

Despite being a football coach, Harbaugh has long been known as a sports mind who respects athletes beyond his own field. His advice to Kershaw reflects both admiration and an understanding of what it takes to walk away from greatness. The Chargers coach isn’t shy about sharing his perspective on iconic players.

Kershaw, a cornerstone of the Dodgers organization, recently told reporters, “I’m going to call it. I’m going to retire… I’m at peace with it. I think it’s the right time.” Still, Harbaugh’s words add another layer to the discussion, sparking a conversation about whether one of baseball’s greatest pitchers should really hang it up just yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave Roberts Recognizes Kershaw’s Greatness

Harbaugh isn’t the only coach who knows how good Kershaw is; the Dodgers manager also knows it. Dave Roberts knows that there are many good pitchers, but very few like him. With the consistency he has had, it’s impossible to find his equal.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“I think he’s the greatest pitcher in this generation,” Roberts said. “There’s obviously a lot of great pitchers. I’ve just never been around a greater competitor. Very accountable, very consistent. He’s made me better. And I think that we have grown together, so I feel fortunate to have been able to manage him and be around him for 10 years.”

Advertisement

In 2018, Harbaugh had already had the opportunity to see Kershaw on the mound in a game, and he commented on it on X, writing, “Chance to see the best in great seats. Also good chance for foul ball. Wow! Love the way he extends arms above head on stretch…”

Advertisement