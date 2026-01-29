Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman outlines team’s next step ahead of spring training

Despite making few additions to their roster during the offseason, the New York Yankees may be poised for a turnaround. General Manager Brian Cashman has outlined the team's next steps in their strategic plan.

By Santiago Tovar

Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees.
With the World Baseball Classic on the horizon, teams are meticulously evaluating talent during spring training, and the New York Yankees are assessing potential players for the tournament. Concurrently, rumors swirl about their roster, fueled by comments from General Manager Brian Cashman in a recent interview.

When questioned about the current roster, Cashman expressed satisfaction with the team’s composition but sent an intriguing message to the fans: “Stay tuned for more additions to the roster.” He also signaled confidence in some prospects stepping up to enhance the team, a sentiment shared by Gary Phillips of NYND.

Having made significant moves in the offseason market, including the acquisition of Bo Bichette, the Yankees remain vigilant in exploring further roster enhancements. Meanwhile, several players are eager to don the Yankees pinstripes.

As the WBC approaches, players like Cody Bellinger have announced their participation with Team USA for the tournament. With spring training in full swing, the anticipation is palpable regarding the potential roster emerging from these matchups.

Brian Cashman smiling

General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman speaks.

Cashman’s insights on the Yankees’ roster this season

Reflecting on the transition from last season to the upcoming one, Yankees GM shared his insights on the roster and the strategies needed to mold a championship-caliber team amid mounting pressure.

I disagree it’s the same team running it back. I’ve been openly willing to challenge anybody that we don’t have a championship-caliber roster,Cashman stated during an SNY interview.

He was emphatic in asserting the changes from last year’s lineup. “It’s not the same roster. We have players returning from IL. We added weapons at the deadline. We have young talents climbing the ranks. We’ve secured big arms, one from Colorado and another from the Marlins,” Cashman noted.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
