Cody Bellinger’s 2026 team predicted as NY Mets leave NY Yankees in pole position

Cody Bellinger remains in the spotlight as the pool of unsigned free agents continues to shrink, and he has yet to make a decision. Both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are still pursuing his services, though it appears one of them may have a slight edge.

The latest news of Luis Robert Jr. heading to Queens could shift the landscape for Bellinger moving forward. While two other teams have entered the mix, many expect the outfielder to return to the Bronx for the upcoming season.

“I think Cody Bellinger is going to be a Yankee,” insider Sal Licata revealed on Sports New York. “I would be stunned ultimately if somebody beats the Yankees’ offer for the, whatever it was, 130 million dollars for Bellinger.”

While awaiting Bellinger’s final decision, many expect he will once again be under Aaron Boone’s leadership. Of course, until an official announcement is made, nothing can be guaranteed.

Other targets for the Yankees

As the Bronx Bombers navigate a high-stakes offseason, the Yankees reportedly target two hitters to bolster their outfield depth should the Cody Bellinger negotiations fall through.

Beyond the high-profile pursuit of Bellinger, the front office has kept a close eye on Harrison Bader and Austin Hays as versatile alternatives. Bader, a familiar face in New York known for his elite glove, is coming off a strong 2025 campaign, while Hays is viewed as a valuable right-handed bat capable of punishing left-handed pitching.

Luis Robert Jr. heads to Queens

The Mets’ blockbuster trade for Luis Robert Jr. fills their hole in center field and significantly limits their financial flexibility, which opens the door for the NY Yankees in Cody Bellinger chase.

By pivoting to Robert, the Mets have effectively removed the Yankees’ biggest bidding rival, giving Brian Cashman much-needed leverage to finalize a deal with the star outfielder.

