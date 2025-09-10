Cubs fans react to Anthony Rizzo retiring with Chicago after brilliant MLB career

Anthony Rizzo, one of the most recognizable and beloved figures in modern Chicago Cubs history, has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. The team confirmed the news through its social media channels, cementing Rizzo’s legacy as a player who spent his most memorable years with the organization that captured the hearts of fans across Chicago and beyond. His decision concludes a 14-season professional career that saw both personal and team achievements.

Rizzo’s career is defined not only by his on-field accomplishments but also by his leadership and resilience. He played a pivotal role in the Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series championship, breaking a 108-year title drought.

Beyond statistics, Rizzo became a clubhouse leader and a fan favorite, widely respected for his charitable work and commitment to the city of Chicago. His presence helped shape a golden era for the franchise, leaving a lasting impression on teammates and fans alike.

Fans across social media have shared heartfelt reactions to the announcement. “Rizzo was a massive reason why I fell in love with the Cubs. So happy he’s coming home and retiring with the Cubs. Cub for life,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Chi-Town Legend, thank you Rizzo,” while many others praised his character and impact on the game. One fan even noted, “One of my favorite players of all time, and I’m a Reds fan… Great career, you were always fun to watch!”

How will the Cubs honor Rizzo?

While the specifics of a farewell celebration have not been announced, the organization is expected to honor Rizzo in a meaningful way, potentially with a ceremony at Wrigley Field or a future induction into the Cubs Hall of Fame.

Fans and the broader MLB community are expected to commemorate his contributions both on and off the field, celebrating a career marked by excellence, leadership, and community impact.

As Anthony Rizzo steps away from the game, his legacy will endure as a reminder of dedication, resilience, and the transformative power of sports in the lives of fans and teammates. For Chicago, Rizzo will forever be remembered as a cornerstone of one of the most celebrated chapters in Cubs history.